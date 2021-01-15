Voorhees MLK speaker explains how students can aid in change

“With all the atrocities happening around us such as getting shot while walking, driving, or being at home while black, and others storming a federal building but being able to do so because their skin tone is different, understand we are going to be all right.”

Dawkins-Haigler said, “Voorhees College, it is up to you to do what is needed, and you all are the ones we have been waiting on. We need you, young people, to be in this fight. We have a buying power of $1.3 trillion, which means we have the power to change systems with our wealth if we band together. So it is imperative we put our money where our mouth is.”

Referring back to King’s speech at Barratt, Dawkins-Haigler said he told them instead of being about burn baby burn, we need to be about learn baby learn to earn baby earn.

“Students have to continue to learn baby learn so you can earn baby earn. We need you all to be the best of the best and not let anyone tell you all what you cannot do. We are the most resilient people on earth and are kings and queens.”

She ended by asking the students again, where do we go from here?