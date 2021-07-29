Voorhees men’s hoops coach speaks at Rising Coaches Conference

DENMARK -- Voorhees College men’s basketball head coach Cabral Huff recently spoke at the 12th annual Rising Coaches Conference held at Center Parc Stadium on the campus of Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta.

The annual conference is Rising Coaches’ flagship event and has featured countless hall of fame and future hall of fame coaches. This year’s event was headlined by Nate Oats of the University of Alabama and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young.

Huff said he was blessed with the opportunity to speak and represent Voorhees College and the men’s basketball program as the only National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school representative to speak at the conference.

“I participated in the Rising Coaches social justice panel, “One Year Later: Discussion on Social Injustice and the Impact of the Pandemic,” alongside Will Jones (head coach at North Carolina A&T), Carmen Maciariello (head coach at Siena College), Dr. Marcus Bright (5000 Role Models of Excellence Project administrator), Kelcey Roegiers (senior associate athletics director and senior women’s administrator at Georgia State University) and Dr. George French Jr. (president of Clark Atlanta University),” Huff said.