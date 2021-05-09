Voorhees launching athletic booster organization

DENMARK -- Voorhees College is preparing to launch an athletic booster club known as the Tiger V-Club in June 2021.

The club will be under the direction of Athletics Director Charlene Johnson and spearheaded by the leadership of head men’s basketball coach Cabral Huff.

The Tiger V-Club will support the Department of Athletics, including cheerleading, softball, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, and track and field.

The purpose of the Tiger V-Club is to help fund the athletic programs at the institution. The club provides greater community awareness and complementary financial support.

The members of the Tiger V-Club are important partners in the mission of the athletic administration to serve and support the student-athletes academically, athletically, spiritually and personally. Members can support in the following ways: monetary gifts, pledges, gifts-in-kind, matching company gifts, and attending athletics events.

Huff said he is extremely excited as the department begins the journey of the Tiger V-Club. “It is the Athletic Department’s mission to raise friends before we raise funds. The V-Club will be used to P.O.U.R.: Provide, Offer, Uplift, and Rebuild all the athletic programs here at Voorhees, but we need your help.”