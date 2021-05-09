Voorhees launching athletic booster organization

DENMARK -- Voorhees College is preparing to launch an athletic booster club known as the Tiger V-Club in June 2021.
The club will be under the direction of Athletics Director Charlene Johnson and spearheaded by the leadership of head men’s basketball coach Cabral Huff.
The Tiger V-Club will support the Department of Athletics, including cheerleading, softball, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, and track and field.
The purpose of the Tiger V-Club is to help fund the athletic programs at the institution. The club provides greater community awareness and complementary financial support.
The members of the Tiger V-Club are important partners in the mission of the athletic administration to serve and support the student-athletes academically, athletically, spiritually and personally. Members can support in the following ways: monetary gifts, pledges, gifts-in-kind, matching company gifts, and attending athletics events.
Huff said he is extremely excited as the department begins the journey of the Tiger V-Club. “It is the Athletic Department’s mission to raise friends before we raise funds. The V-Club will be used to P.O.U.R.: Provide, Offer, Uplift, and Rebuild all the athletic programs here at Voorhees, but we need your help.”
Johnson said the institution is excited about the vision and direction of the athletic department and Tiger boosters. “We look forward to working with our supporters to enhance the Voorhees' athletic experience.
As the planning and structure of the Tiger V-Club is underway, the Department of Athletics is working to continue to collect former student athletes’ information. More information about joining the booster club will be distributed soon. If you are a former Voorhees College student-athlete, please contact Cabral Huff, head men’s basketball coach, at 803-780-1047 or chuff@voorhees.edu.
Voorhees College is a private, coeducational institution affiliated with the Episcopal Church and the United Negro College Fund.