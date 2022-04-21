Voorhees launches shredding recycling program

DENMARK -- April is recycling month and in observance of the month, Voorhees University has launched a paper shredding recycling program.

Paper shredding receptacles have been placed in all academic buildings and faculty, staff and students are encouraged to use them. Those containers will be picked up monthly beginning April 25 and taken to a central location on campus, just outside Massachusetts Hall. They will be picked up by Iron Mountain.

“We have received a grant to promote sustainability on campus,” said Katherine R. Whitaker, dean of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship. “Through the grant, Voorhees will receive monthly shred services from Iron Mountain until June 2023. It will be an ideal time for us to begin developing and enhancing our sustainability efforts.”

The university received a $10,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the program.

Whitaker suggests that members of the Voorhees University family use this time to clear offices and spaces of old and outdated documents.

The Voorhees recycling program also includes the recycling of bottles and cans, according to Whitaker. Members of the recycling committee include Chandra Singh, Ph.D. and economics professor, Esther Brown, director of sponsored research, and the Enactus Club, a student organization.

Iron Mountain has provided shredding services to small and medium businesses for more than 60 years. The company is certified by the National Association for Information Destruction, an international body for companies who provide secure information destruction services to their clients.

Faculty, staff and students who have questions about the program may contact Whitaker at kwhitaker@voorhees.edu.

