Voorhees kicks off Women’s History Month

DENMARK -- Voorhees College celebrates Women’s History Month with a message about “if you want it, it is yours,” by the Rev. Dr. Natalie P. Alford, minister, businesswoman and educator, during the recent All College assembly.

Alford opened her speech, referencing a passage in the Bible from the Book of Numbers, chapter 27, verses 1-5, which is the story about the special inheritance laws concerning property given to sons. However, in this case, Zelophehad had all daughters when he passed away.

Alford said women need to speak up and not hide behind silence to get what they want.

“If you want it, it is yours. Zelophehad’s daughters should gain their father’s property rightfully so regardless of their gender. They challenged Moses when most women would not,” she said.

Alford told the female students, “Do not let anyone tell our educated selves we do not have a voice.”

She said that in society, there are still some rules that apply to women today, like do not speak, do not talk, do not show up to the meeting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“If I am not invited to the table, then I bring my own seat,” Alford said.