Voorhees kicks off week three of Black History Month speaker series

DENMARK -- Voorhees College prepares for virtual week three of “Blue Table Talk,” with a leadership and business focus featuring Dr. Dionne Mahaffey, business psychologist, author, technologist, and entrepreneur; and Melvin Carter, mayor of Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. via the institution’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Mahaffey founded the Atlanta Chapter of The Awesome Foundation for the Arts and Sciences. This organization awards a monthly $1000 grant to individuals and groups in need of support for creative and innovative community-based projects.

She has been featured on and in “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” CNN, The Atlanta Journal and Constitution, The Huffington Post, BuzzFeed, Modern Woman Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Essence Magazine, Black Enterprise Magazine, MTV, ABC News, E! True Hollywood Stories and more.

Additionally, Mahaffey is the founder of Culture Greetings, an innovative greeting card platform. In 2015, she launched The WhereU app, a local business search app with a real-time leaderboard of black-owned businesses across categories. Her other apps include The Greek Gram and Divine 9 emojis, both iOS products.