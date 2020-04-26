Voorhees inducts new members into Alpha Kappa Mu honor society

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Voorhees College recently inducted 26 new students into the Mu Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society.

Voorhees could not have a formal induction ceremony because of COVID-19; however, the national of.

Alpha Kappa Mu is a general collegiate honor society that was founded at Tennessee Agricultural and Industrial College (present-day Tennessee State University) in 1937. The society is open to college juniors and seniors who have achieved a level of distinction in their studies including a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher.

Currently, the society has 91,990 members and 67 active chapters. In 1952, Alpha Kappa Mu became an accredited member of the Association of College Honor Societies.

The Mu Epsilon Chapter at Voorhees Collee was founded in 1969. Its founding faculty sponsor was the late Lelia White, professor of religion and philosophy, who served as faculty sponsor for some thirty years. She, incidentally, was one of the two distinguished persons who were selected in 2003 as the founding honorees of the Voorhees College Hall of Fame.

Dr. Leland Barrows, current Voorhees faculty advisor and professor of history, has been over the Mu Epsilon Chapter since spring 2004. He said he is proud of the inductees that he has shepherd into the society every year.

“Indeed, it has always been a very joyous as well as moving experience for me to witness the sheer pride and joy that the newly inducted students display. I congratulate all of them,” Barrows said

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0