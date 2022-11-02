Voorhees inducting four into hall of fame

DENMARK – Voorhees University will induct four new members into the hall of fame during the Alumni Hall of Fame Gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Leonard E. Dawson Center.

The gala is part of the 2022 homecoming week, Nov. 6 through Nov. 13. The theme is “Remember the Times.”

Voorhees alumni Carnella V. Adams Geathers, Marvin H. Franks, Linda Flowers McCullough and Geneva Levey Fleming have been selected for induction into the hall of fame based on their outstanding contributions and service to their communities.

Geathers, a native of Edgefield, graduated from Voorhees in 1972. She met her husband at Voorhees, and in 2017, the couple established a $100,000 endowment.

During her career, Geathers worked at First Union National Bank (now Wells Fargo), Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Square D Company, Travelers Insurance and Union Special Corporation.

In 1992, she and her husband opened the doors to their travel essentials store, Queen City Gifts & News, and today, the business supports 30 families and is one of the top-ranked retail stores in the Charlotte-Douglass International Airport.

She serves her community in various capacities and is a life member of the Voorhees University Alumni Association.

Franks earned a bachelor’s degree from Voorhees and a master’s degree from Southern Connecticut State University.

He was the first certified African American teacher in the Ansonia Public Schools, where he taught for 40 years before retiring in 2010. He also was a volunteer teacher at Grantville Academy. He was nominated for Teacher of the Year in 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1998.

He developed many school programs and was heavily involved in athletics: he organized the girls’ and boys’ intramural basketball teams, was the varsity softball coach for Ansonia High School, and coached the freshmen boys’ basketball team to an undefeated season in the 1980s. He is the father of three and grandfather of seven.

McCullough attended Voorhees University, where she participated in the elementary education program. She earned a master’s degree at Brenau University and an educational specialist degree from Troy State University. Her professional teaching career began at the Richmond County Board of Education and, in 1985, she was hired by Atlanta Public Schools, where she worked for 35 years. For the 2022-2023 school year, she was rehired as a special education teacher.

She serves the Voorhees community as the president of the National Alumni Association, a member of the Voorhees University Board of Trustees, a member of the Elizabeth Evelyn Wright Society of Women and a golden life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She also serves on many civil boards. She is the mother of one.

Fleming holds a Ph.D. in religious studies, a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in sociology, which she earned from Voorhees University. Her 40-year career includes leadership roles in health and human services with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Kaiser Permanente Healthcare Foundation and the Medical University of South Carolina.

She has served on faculty at California State University, the University of South Carolina-College of Social Work, Voorhees College and Trident Technical College.

Her book, “Building on a Firm Foundation,” was released in the summer of 2019. She is a wife, the mother of five and grandmother to five.

The hall of fame gala will be emceed by Cynthia Pryor Hardy, a communications executive and owner of OnPoint Media LLC, a South Carolina-based public relations and broadcast media company. She hosts a weekly Sunday evening radio show, and a television show on the FOX affiliate WACH and serves as the news director for two Alpha Media stations.

A full schedule of homecoming events can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/mr226cea.