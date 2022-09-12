Voorhees improves U.S. News standing

DENMARK – Voorhees University tied for No. 26 in the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities ranking released on Monday, improving its position from No. 46 last year.

Voorhees tied with four other HBCUs, including Johnson C. Smith and Prairie View A&M universities.

It also ranked the second-best HBCU in South Carolina and No. 13 among the best private HBCUs nationally, which was an improvement from No. 18 last year.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the ranking measures the quality of the undergraduate education at HBCUs. The 77 institutions ranked were compared only with one another.

“We know that there is excellence among us, and this ranking is a testament to that excellence,” Voorhees President Dr. Ronnie Hopkins said.

“Since the ranking measures the quality of the undergraduate educational experience, I am elated that our faculty are among the best in the nation in providing an exceptional teaching and learning experience for our students. I also applaud the staff who support them in that effort. We are moving our institution to the next level of excellence,” he said.

Statistical indicators used in the HBCU ranking are nearly the same as those used in the 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report rankings for schools in the Regional Universities and Regional Colleges categories, but with different weights.

Voorhees tied for No. 33 with the University of Tennessee Southern in the best regional colleges category this year, improving from a tied position of No. 48 with the University of Arkansas, Fort Smith, last year.

Criteria used for the ranking include but are not limited to peer assessment, average first-year retention rate, graduation rate, class size, student-to-faculty ratio and SAT/ACT scores.

According to U.S. News, a school must currently be listed as part of the White House and U.S. Department of Education’s Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunities through HBCUs to be included in the U.S. News HBCU ranking.