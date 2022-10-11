Voorhees hosting expungement event

Voorhees University is joining local and statewide organizations (Inspire 60 and Black Liberation Fund) to help citizens of South Carolina clear criminal records and get a new start in life.

The non-partisan Drop the Charges Expungement event will be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Voorhees University School of Business and Entrepreneurship in the St. James Building, which is located at 481 Porter Dr. in Denmark.

Voorhees, Inspire 60, Black Liberation Fund and a group of community volunteers will assist individuals who have convictions, charges or arrest records in getting their records cleared or applying for pardons. Attorneys will be available to provide consultations to those participating in the expungement event.

People interested in participating in the event should register by Oct. 14. The first 50 people who register and qualify will receive the services free. Visit https://bit.ly/blfintake.

“Attendees can get the help needed to move forward from a previous bad choice or mistake, or they can learn how to help others,” said Latisha Imara, director of the Black Liberation Fund.

“The event will feature information about entrepreneurship, job opportunities, education and other services available in the community. Attendees can register to vote before and after the event,” said Dwayne Smiling, executive director of the Becoming Beloved Community Initiative at Voorhees.

For registration and expungement information, contact Imara at director@blackliberationfund.org.