DENMARK -- Voorhees College recently held a Martin Luther King Jr. program featuring the youngest person to be elected president of the Georgia National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, James Woodall.
Woodall spoke about what he describes as a “prophetic mistake” that we as a people, culture, community, and even as a world continue to engage.
He said institutions and communities seem to have two problems: “One being a cultural inebriation and the other is post-racial narcolepsy,” Woodall said.
Woodall explained the first condition by saying, “In scripture, there is a culture that would experience moments of dryness. So they used what they had available which were grapes to make wine,” Woodall said.
“What is going on in our world that makes the waters of life unavailable in which our people are literally forced to their knees to drink?”
Woodall said wine is inebriating, but to people back then, the wine was a symbol of life and substance.
“What makes wine necessary? The answer is the conditions of personal uplift, everything we do today has to be monetized and valued,” Woodall said.
“We live in a culture that says every single moment of every hour of every single day -- we must be doing something profitable like our ancestors had to go through.”
He went on to say we have become culturally inebriated because the culture we live in tells us that way.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have to always be moving, and because of it, many of our people are suffocating to death because they do not have the ability, time, or opportunity to rest,” Woodall said.
“The more wine we drink, the more our witness to the work of God and the prophecy that tells us we must fight for justice and stand up for what is right is apparent. However, we are too worried about ‘chasing the bag’ that we have lost our way.”
Woodall moved on to explain the second condition by focusing on the word “post-racial,” where people have moved beyond the idea of racism in America.
“We elected the first black president, and various other first African-American successful people to where we have moved beyond racism,” Woodall said.
“However, there is still a question society asks us of ‘Do you want to play or win?’ so we come up with temporary fixes that we use to make ourselves feel better about the way we live in this world.
“We have to ask ourselves after we continue the same cycle over and over, what in the world are we doing? This legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who fought to try and break the cycles. He stood up for us to say 'This is not right,'” Woodall said.
He added by encouraging students today to follow in King’s footsteps and stand up to something that is not right because someone may be waiting on them.
For more information, contact the Office of Communications at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.