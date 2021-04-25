Voorhees holds 124th Founders Day Convocation

DENMARK -- Voorhees College recently hosted its 124th Founder’s Day Convocation virtually featuring keynote speaker award-winning journalist Roland S. Martin who spoke about “Going to the next level.”

Martin said the founding of our institutions matter, and it is important to discover how things were created.

“It puts into proper perspective where we have been and where we are trying to go. This is how you figure out how to go to the next level.”

He said celebrations of founding reflect back on what it was and how it used to be.

“While thinking back, we must also talk about what it will be. I am convinced that a founder of anything including Voorhees founder Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, did not expect the institution to be the same as it was when it was established.”

Martin continued, saying visionaries think about the stages of what is next and do not focus on the idea ending.

“Look at how we respond when our favorite player retires or our favorite TV show ends, similar to when our founders are no longer with us, their legacy should live on,” Martin said. “Do you on a day to day basis hear the voice of your founder Ms. Wright.”