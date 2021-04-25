Voorhees holds 124th Founders Day Convocation

DENMARK -- Voorhees College recently hosted its 124th Founder’s Day Convocation virtually featuring keynote speaker award-winning journalist Roland S. Martin who spoke about “Going to the next level.”
Martin said the founding of our institutions matter, and it is important to discover how things were created.
“It puts into proper perspective where we have been and where we are trying to go. This is how you figure out how to go to the next level.”
He said celebrations of founding reflect back on what it was and how it used to be.
“While thinking back, we must also talk about what it will be. I am convinced that a founder of anything including Voorhees founder Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, did not expect the institution to be the same as it was when it was established.”
Martin continued, saying visionaries think about the stages of what is next and do not focus on the idea ending.
“Look at how we respond when our favorite player retires or our favorite TV show ends, similar to when our founders are no longer with us, their legacy should live on,” Martin said. “Do you on a day to day basis hear the voice of your founder Ms. Wright.”
He added, “Ask yourselves, why did she create this institution and how can I take it to the next level. This is the question we are supposed to be answering instead of worrying about what it was but work to create what it should be. Where will Voorhees be 50 years from now, what will it look like, and will I leave it in a better condition than when I found it.”
Martin said connect your thoughts and plans with considering those who will come after you and those who came before you.
“The connection will remain whether you meet these people or not because you are tied to the institution. Your slogan, ‘Begin. Believe. Become.’ reiterates taking it or going to the next level,” Martin said. “You have to begin somewhere, believe that you can do what it is you were destined to do by your founder, and figure out how to become it.”
He said do not be afraid to believe so that you become what you aspire to be.
“Have faith so you can go to the next level by believing you have the ability to become whatever it is you have begun to accomplish. You must use the opportunity your founder has given you to position the current product into something greater.”
Martin ended with, “Every move and decision you make for Voorhees today you must realize it is not about the present but what it may do for Voorhees tomorrow. Transform your thinking beyond the prism of now, and align your efforts with that great visionary Elizabeth Evelyn Wright who thought far beyond her reach.”
