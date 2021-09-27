Voorhees head to join conversation with Episcopal HBCU leaders

DENMARK – Voorhees College President Ronnie Hopkins and Saint Augustine’s University President Christine Johnson McPhail will participate in a discussion highlighting the importance and history of their institutions, which are Episcopal Historically Black Colleges and Universities. An Evening in Conversation with Episcopal HBCU Leaders will be held via Zoom webinar Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. Attendance is free but registration is required at https://bit.ly/EpiscopalHBCU.

The presidents will be joined in the discussion by the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, and U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn who represents South Carolina’s 6th District.

According to the Episcopal Church Office of Development, panelists will take a look at the history of HBCUs and the Episcopal Church, which founded a number of these institutions in the later 19th century to provide educational opportunities to formerly enslaved persons. The panel will also discuss recent developments and innovations at Voorhees and Saint Augustine’s, preserving and protecting the legacy and history of Black colleges, how HBCU students are impacting the country and the world, and inequities in funding for HBCUs in comparison with Predominantly White Institutions (PWIs).