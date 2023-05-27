Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dr. Zhabiz Golkar, professor of biology at Voorhees University, is one of four HBCU representatives selected to serve on the IBM HBCU Faculty Council.

Golkar’s selection was a result of the collaboration of the Voorhees School for Science, Technology, Health and Human Services and its academic programs.

Voorhees University is recognized by IBM Skills Academy for having one of the highest number of students to complete academic courses and obtain industry badge certificates in this program. IBM recognizes this achievement as a critical approach to enhancing the curriculum, professional development and utilizing software, as well as the IBM SkillsBuild education program.

During the 2022 National HBCU Week Conference convened by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House initiative, IBM announced its collaboration with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country to help them establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers as a part of $25M resources and to help to create talent for employers and opportunities for students.

The HBCU Faculty Council will take the lead in helping IBM develop strategies for this initiative.

Golkar is a tenured professor and dean of the School of Science, Technology, Health and Human Services at Voorhees. Her academic background and research interests focus on the field of molecular biology and genetics, offering a different perspective to the IBM HBCU Faculty Council, which primarily consists of computer science backgrounds. Golkar’s partnership with IBM started in 2020 as a part of the cybersecurity initiative.