Voorhees gives 250 toys to Toys for Tots

DENMARK – Voorhees College employees donated more than 250 toys in support of Toys for Tots during the annual President’s Holiday luncheon, Dec. 14, in the college library. Approximately 100 employees donated toys as part of this community service effort.

Founded in 1947, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program’s mission is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Marion Wright, director of student engagement and leadership, acknowledged members of the college who contributed to the cause.

“Thank you to all who contributed to the Toys for Tots campaign this year,” Wright said. “Special thanks to President (Ronnie) Hopkins and his cabinet, Charlene M. Johnson, vice president for student affairs and director of athletics, the amazing and supportive faculty and staff, and supporters of the college.”

Toys will be donated to the Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale and Bamberg Community Action Agency; Possible Worlds Foundation Inc.; Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services; and Victory Temple Church of God in Christ Community Outreach.

