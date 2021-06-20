Voorhees faculty member becomes CASL Leadership Fellow

DENMARK -- Voorhees College faculty member Dr. Zhabiz Golkar was recently accepted as a leadership fellow for the 2021-2022 academic year with the Center for the Advancement of Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) Leadership (CASL).

Through this fellowship, Golkar will represent the institution as a part of a cohort empowered to envision, inspire and transform institutional climates for broadening participation in STEM areas. As a fellow, Golkar will be required to successfully complete a 360 assessment of her academic leadership strengths and challenges at the outset of the program, three residencies, and a final Active Learning Project (ALP).

CASL is funded by the National Science Foundation as a major entity for documenting the leadership styles and strategies that have been associated with historically Black colleges and universities’ outstanding record in participation in STEM. Based on this extensive research, fellowship and other involvement in science data, CASL has designed an innovative professional development program to produce a new generation of STEM leaders throughout American higher education.

Golkar said she is honored for this fellowship opportunity and is looking forward to working with the top senior STEM leader-coaches, world-class, research-based professional leaders in the nation.