Voorhees Division of IAD gets a new VP

DENMARK -- Dr. Prince Brown has been named the new vice president and chief development officer of Voorhees College’s Division of Institutional Advancement and Development (IAD).
Brown said he is extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity to join Voorhees as its chief development officer.
“I am confident that, under the leadership of President W. Franklin Evans and the collaboration of the IAD team, we can advance the institution to the next level. I am excited about what the possibilities offer,” Brown said.
Some of Brown’s responsibilities include advancing the institution’s mission, goals and strategic priorities by building, strengthening and sustaining relationships with Voorhees constituents.
Brown also serves as the president and CEO of The Empowerment USA Group, a consulting company that specializes in executive directorship and organizational development across America.
He has more than 30 years of fundraising experience from working at various Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), where he has served as a senior advancement consultant, associate vice president for the Division of Institutional Development, vice president for the Division of Institutional Advancement, executive director, and director of alumni relations.
Brown earned a bachelor’s degree in speech and theatre and a master’s degree in public administration from Albany State University. He earned a doctorate in interdisciplinary studies from The Union Institute and University.
He is a member of the planning committee for My Brother’s Keeper and the Fulton-Dekalb Hospital Authority Annual Health Conference. Also, Brown serves on the board of directors for the Love Jones Foundation. Additionally, he is a member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., and a life member of the Albany State University National Alumni Association.
Brown and his wife Esther have two sons, Daryl and Jeremy, and a daughter, Kellinda.
For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.
