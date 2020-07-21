Voorhees Division of IAD gets a new VP

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Dr. Prince Brown has been named the new vice president and chief development officer of Voorhees College’s Division of Institutional Advancement and Development (IAD).

Brown said he is extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity to join Voorhees as its chief development officer.

“I am confident that, under the leadership of President W. Franklin Evans and the collaboration of the IAD team, we can advance the institution to the next level. I am excited about what the possibilities offer,” Brown said.

Some of Brown’s responsibilities include advancing the institution’s mission, goals and strategic priorities by building, strengthening and sustaining relationships with Voorhees constituents.

Brown also serves as the president and CEO of The Empowerment USA Group, a consulting company that specializes in executive directorship and organizational development across America.

He has more than 30 years of fundraising experience from working at various Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), where he has served as a senior advancement consultant, associate vice president for the Division of Institutional Development, vice president for the Division of Institutional Advancement, executive director, and director of alumni relations.