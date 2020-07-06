Voorhees continues online classes for fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will continue providing online, remote instruction only for the fall 2020 semester due to the challenges associated with of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Within the state of South Carolina, more than 30,300 positive cases have been confirmed, along with approximately 800 deaths. South Carolina is reported to be one of the top five states with the fastest growing number of new cases.

It is predicted that a second wave of the virus could occur in late August or early September. Therefore, the need arises for states, institutions, and school systems to revisit their reopening plans for the fall.

The business operations of the campus will continue to be open and available to assist students with any needs or concerns. Scholarships for our students remain intact, and the institution is committed to making sure that all students are equipped with the appropriate technology and resources for them to matriculate successfully in the fall.

To ensure academic success for all students, student support services and engagement will be provided virtually to students throughout the semester. Additionally, the fall athletic season has been canceled.