Voorhees continues online classes for fall

DENMARK -- Voorhees College will continue providing online, remote instruction only for the fall 2020 semester due to the challenges associated with of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Within the state of South Carolina, more than 30,300 positive cases have been confirmed, along with approximately 800 deaths. South Carolina is reported to be one of the top five states with the fastest growing number of new cases.
It is predicted that a second wave of the virus could occur in late August or early September. Therefore, the need arises for states, institutions, and school systems to revisit their reopening plans for the fall.
The business operations of the campus will continue to be open and available to assist students with any needs or concerns. Scholarships for our students remain intact, and the institution is committed to making sure that all students are equipped with the appropriate technology and resources for them to matriculate successfully in the fall.
To ensure academic success for all students, student support services and engagement will be provided virtually to students throughout the semester. Additionally, the fall athletic season has been canceled.
Dr. W. Franklin Evans, ninth president, and CEO said he realizes this decision may not be the most popular or desired one when others around may be doing something differently; however, each of us must make wise choices during this unprecedented time in our lives.
“Our founder, Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, was steadfast and determined that circumstances and situations would not deter her from accomplishing her mission. Here we are 123 years later following the vision of Ms. Wright in making a difference through education in the local community, the state, the nation and over the world,” Evans said.
Students can enroll for the fall semester via their Tiger Portal accounts.
For more information, contact the Office of Student Affairs at 803-780-1269 or west@voorhees.edu.
