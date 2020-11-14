 Skip to main content
Voorhees College: Rouse named parade grand marshal
Voorhees College: Rouse named parade grand marshal

DENMARK — Voorhees College selected alumnus Dr. Lawrence L. Rouse to be the 2020 homecoming parade grand marshal.

Rouse will be the grand marshal during the virtual Homecoming Parade of Alumni, Past Activities and Special Recognitions beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday via the institution’s live stream.

Rouse said he is proud to serve as this year’s parade marshal and honored to have been selected.

“This is a small way to give back to Voorhees for all it has done for my professional career and personal achievements. My time at Voorhees as a student, I still treasure because it led my growth into the person I am today,” he said.

Rouse is the fifth president of Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina. He has over 38 years of higher education experience and leadership in community colleges.

Before his career in higher education, Rouse served as manpower director and social services coordinator for the Wateree Community Action Agency serving Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon counties in South Carolina.

Voorhees prepares for virtual homecoming

He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Voorhees College, a master’s degree in education from the University of South Carolina and a doctoral degree in adult and community college education from North Carolina State University.

Also, Rouse has received numerous awards and citations, including the Don T Harris Award for Outstanding Leadership in Workforce Development (2014); the I.E. Ready Award for Distinguished NC State University Alumnus (2015); North Carolina Community College System President of the Year (2016); Phi Beta Sigma Brother of the Year, Southeastern Region (2016); James T. Floyd Hall of Fame Member, Phi Beta Sigma (2016) and the Heritage Award (2017).

He is married to Janie and they are the proud parents of three adult children: Retrick, Lee and Whitney.

To participate in the virtual Homecoming 2020 parade, visit the Voorhees YouTube channel @VoorheesCollege1897 or the Facebook page @VoorheesCollege.

For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.

Rouse
