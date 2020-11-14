Voorhees College: Rouse named parade grand marshal

DENMARK — Voorhees College selected alumnus Dr. Lawrence L. Rouse to be the 2020 homecoming parade grand marshal.

Rouse will be the grand marshal during the virtual Homecoming Parade of Alumni, Past Activities and Special Recognitions beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday via the institution’s live stream.

Rouse said he is proud to serve as this year’s parade marshal and honored to have been selected.

“This is a small way to give back to Voorhees for all it has done for my professional career and personal achievements. My time at Voorhees as a student, I still treasure because it led my growth into the person I am today,” he said.

Rouse is the fifth president of Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina. He has over 38 years of higher education experience and leadership in community colleges.

Before his career in higher education, Rouse served as manpower director and social services coordinator for the Wateree Community Action Agency serving Sumter, Lee, Kershaw and Clarendon counties in South Carolina.