Voorhees closes out 2021 Women’s History Month

DENMARK -- Lecia J. Rives, -- entertainer, author, comedian, and educator -- will close out the Voorhees College virtual Women’s History Month speaker series on Tuesday, March 30, at 11 a.m. via the institution’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

She is the founder and CEO of Speak uP! Enterprise, a motivational speaking, coaching, and training company based in Illinois. Additionally, she is the author of “Campus Superstars,” and “Get Up and Be Somebody,” where she is also the voice for “Get Up and Be Somebody Motivational Moment,” on iHeart Radio which airs in St. Louis, Missouri, and various social and media platforms.

Also, she is the creator and host of “Laugh Out Loud St. Louis,” an award-winning clean comedy television show produced by her company Speak Up Entertainment LLC, which also produced the documentary, “The Color of Healing,” and her one-woman show, “Dreamin Outta My Mind,” which she wrote and performed across the country.

Prior to striking out on her own, Rives worked in the not-for-profit- sector and served as the executive director of the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, adjunct professor of public speaking at Washington University, contributing writer for “In Magazine,” and former feature writer for Heart & Soul Online.