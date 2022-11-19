Voorhees Class of 1972 establishes scholarship

DENMARK – As part of Voorhees University’s 2022 Homecoming celebration, the Class of 1972 donated more than $140,000 in honor of the university’s 125th anniversary, creating an endowed scholarship.

The class presented the check during the men’s basketball game on Nov. 12, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding for implementation of the scholarship a day earlier.

The scholarship will be given annually by the university in accordance with the agreement.

Scholarship candidates must be full-time students with a minimum GPA of 2.75. Beginning in the 2023-24 academic year, two students will receive a $1,000 scholarship each and, as the endowment grows, more students will receive $1,000 scholarships.

The homecoming theme was “Remember the Times.”

“Members of this class are demonstrating how they remembered the times and how we will remember them with this exceptionally generous scholarship endowment,” said Ronnie Hopkins, president of Voorhees. “We are grateful and proud of these alumni for their untiring support of Voorhees.”

Although the alumni had two years to reach their original goal of $50,000, they exceeded their goal before the first year ended. They decided to continue to raise funds, setting their sights on a goal of $125,000 to reflect the university’s 125th anniversary.

“We not only reached that goal but shattered it,” said Jerome Geathers, who initially challenged the class to remember Voorhees University with a generous donation to be used for scholarships and creative classroom initiatives. Geathers is a member of the Voorhees University Board of Trustees.

Class members coordinating the fundraising activities included Mary Burke and Bessie Meeks.

Co-chairpersons of the class reunion, Larry Eadie and Clyde Holliday, signed the check for the MOU on behalf of the class.