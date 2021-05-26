Voorhees changing from college to university

DENMARK – Voorhees College announced Wednesday that it plans to change its name to Voorhees University next April, during its 125th Anniversary Founder’s Week.

Voorhees’ trustees approved the action at their annual spring meeting.

Upon approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, Voorhees will soon be offering its first master’s degree program. Graduate students will be able to earn a master of education in improvement science.

Also, the institution is introducing the School of Graduate Studies, Continuing Education and Integrative Learning, where the program will be housed.

David Miller, chairman of the board of trustees, said Voorhees founder Elizabeth Evelyn Wright fought to change the world by providing educational opportunities to African-American students back when learning was scarce.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Her legacy is solid and as we prepare for 125 years, we want to honor her and highlight the progression the institution has made,” Miller said. “We are launching our first master’s degree and establishing a variety of development centers right here on campus.

“I could just imagine how proud she would be if she was here today to see the transformation after beginning in 1897.”