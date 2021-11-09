Voorhees celebrates virtual hall of fame ceremony

Peggy Saxon Faust, a native of Denmark, graduated from Voorhees High School and Voorhees Junior College. After a year at Saint Augustine’s College, now university, she returned to Voorhees College to complete a bachelor’s degree in 1968 and later a master’s degree at the University of South Carolina. Faust is a lifelong servant leader who has spent a career serving others in the areas of mental health and social services. She is an active member of the Denmark Alumni Chapter of Voorhees College and High School Alumni. She is a mother, grandmother to twins and the godmother of two. She also is a grandmother to a furry pet named Jax.

Eartha M. Johnson-Hammond received her associate degree from Denmark Technical College, her bachelor’s degree from Voorhees College in 1997 and her master’s degree from Leslie University and Grand Canyon University. She has served as an academic professional as well as in administrative roles at Voorhees for more than 30 years. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother of two.