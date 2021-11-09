Voorhees celebrates virtual hall of fame ceremony

DENMARK – Voorhees College will induct nine new members into the hall of fame during the 19th annual Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. via the institution’s Facebook and YouTube live streams.
“Celebrating Our Next Level of Excellence” is the theme of Homecoming 2021 at Voorhees College and the ceremony will occur during the virtual celebration, which is being held Nov. 7-14. Voorhees alumni, John Dunmyer, III, Peggy Saxon Faust, Eartha M. Johnson-Hammond, Tywana Chenault Hemby, Tishiro P. Inabinet, Nancy Reed Jones, Willow Dean Haigler Mathis, Francenia N.G. Talley and Marian Lynn Greene Thompson have been selected for induction into the Hall of Fame based on their outstanding contribution and service to their communities.
John Dunmyer, III, mayor of Hollywood, South Carolina, is a native of Charleston. He was a commissioned officer in the ROTC and received his bachelor’s degree from Voorhees College in 1977. He also received a master’s degree from Central Michigan University. Dunmyer served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, was a decorated officer and held many key assignments before retiring at the rank of major. He has dedicated his life to his country, youth and the citizens of Hollywood as an elected official where he served as a council member before becoming mayor. The recipient of numerous awards, Dunmyer is a husband, father and grandfather.
Peggy Saxon Faust, a native of Denmark, graduated from Voorhees High School and Voorhees Junior College. After a year at Saint Augustine’s College, now university, she returned to Voorhees College to complete a bachelor’s degree in 1968 and later a master’s degree at the University of South Carolina. Faust is a lifelong servant leader who has spent a career serving others in the areas of mental health and social services. She is an active member of the Denmark Alumni Chapter of Voorhees College and High School Alumni. She is a mother, grandmother to twins and the godmother of two. She also is a grandmother to a furry pet named Jax.
Eartha M. Johnson-Hammond received her associate degree from Denmark Technical College, her bachelor’s degree from Voorhees College in 1997 and her master’s degree from Leslie University and Grand Canyon University. She has served as an academic professional as well as in administrative roles at Voorhees for more than 30 years. She is a wife, mother of three and grandmother of two.
Tywana Chenault Hemby, a native of Columbus, Georgia, has a bachelor's degree from Voorhees College in 2000, a master’s degree from Troy University and doctoral degree in psychology. Hemby is a lifelong educator at every level of academia: elementary, middle grades, high school and higher education. She is a professor and currently serves as dean of the School of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences at Voorhees. The wife and mother of three has received numerous awards for teaching and has presented at many workshops focused on teaching and learning.
Tishiro P. Inabinet has spent most of his life in South Carolina though he was born in Bronx, New York. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Voorhees College in 1996 and a master’s degree from South Carolina State University. Inabinet decided in high school that he would continue his family’s legacy of military service. He has spent 25 years in service to his country, serving in numerous leadership roles. His current role is sergeant first class with the South Carolina Army National Guard. The husband and father of two is also active, serving in many student-support roles at Voorhees.
Nancy Reed Jones, a native of Bamberg County, is a graduate of Voorhees Normal and Industrial High School and Voorhees Junior College in 1948. She also completed a degree in elementary education at Claflin and a counseling degree and educational administration studies at South Carolina State University. Jones is a lifelong educator and entrepreneur. She also is a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Willow Dean Haigler Mathis, a native of Orangeburg, moved to New York City for work after high school. In 1972, she returned to South Carolina, got a job at Voorhees, continued her education and met her husband. Mathis would leave Voorhees and enjoy a 20-year career as a correctional officer. However, her yearning for a college degree was not to be denied. Thirty years after first attending Voorhees, she returned to complete her degree in 2008, fulfilling her dream and a promise to her late husband. She is a servant-leader, mother and grandmother.
Francenia N.G. Talley hails from Moncks Corner, where she was educated in the Berkeley County school system. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Voorhees in 1974. The lifelong educator taught school in Moncks Corner and in Philadelphia, retiring in 2006. She is a wife, a mother of three, including twins, and a grandmother of three.
Marian Lynn Greene Thompson earned her bachelor’s degree from Voorhees College in 1973, a master’s degree from South Carolina State University, a school counselor certification (K-12) from North Carolina A&T State University and a doctor of philosophy degree from New Vision University. She also received a degree in School Administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Thompson spent more than 40 years as an education professional in the school system, the social service system, youth services and higher education. Her community service is extensive. Thompson, is a daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.
To view the induction ceremony, subscribe and follow the Voorhees YouTube channel@VoorheesCollege1897 and the Facebook page @VoorheesCollege, or for more information about virtual 2021 Homecoming events and to watch them, visit https://www.voorhees.edu/alumni/2021-homecoming.