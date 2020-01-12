DENMARK -- Voorhees College will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, in Massachusetts Hall Auditorium on campus.
This year’s convocation speaker will be the Rev. James Woodall, a public theologian, activist, eight-year U.S. Army veteran, and current intelligence analyst.
Woodall ran for state representative in 2016 and went on to be elected to the state committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia, as well as being elected state vice president of the Georgia Clients Council.
He also served as the deputy campaign manager for Francys Johnson for Congress and has served as the legislative aide to Rep. Miriam Paris for the past two legislative sessions in the Georgia General Assembly.
Woodall earned a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in religious studies from Georgia Southern University. Currently, he is pursuing a master’s degree in divinity at Interdenominational Theological Center through the Morehouse School of Religion.
He is an associate minister at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia, where the Rev. Dr. Sammie J. Dow is the pastor.
Woodall is a silver life member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He has served as its state president of the Georgia Youth & College Division, vice president of its Bulloch County branch, and as state chairman of the Young Adults Committee. In December 2018, he graduated as an inaugural member of the Next Gen Program, a national NAACP leadership cohort.
He said that in all of his efforts, he is guided by the words of the prophet in Zechariah 9:12, “Return to your fortress, you prisoners of hope. Today I declare that I will restore double to you.”
“And in these days of challenge and adversity, I believe in the beauty of this moment to make America a better nation,” he said.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Office of Communications at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.
