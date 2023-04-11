DENMARK – The Rev. Otis Moss III, television actress JoMarie Payton and national recording artists Travis Porter and The Manhattans will highlight the celebration of the 126th Anniversary of the founding of Voorhees University April 13-15.

University President Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, faculty, staff and students are excited to welcome alumni and friends. They also extend a warm invite to the community of Denmark and surrounding areas to attend campus events as well.

The university is hosting a community-wide health and wellness fair on Wednesday, which will include a blood drive and health fair, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Leonard E. Dawson Center, the host site of the Founder’s Day events.

The convocation honoring founder Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Moss, senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, will deliver the keynote address.

Following the convocation, members of the Elizabeth Evelyn Wright Society of Women will hold a tea to continue to pay homage to the founder by showing a documentary portrayal of her struggle.

“The first black woman to birth a historically black college and university, Miss Wright fought to build a legacy that we will continue to honor and nurture now and for years to come,” Hopkins noted. This event will be held in Massachusetts Hall.

On Friday, Voorhees students will enjoy the opening of the campus eGaming center before being entertained by the group Travis Porter in concert at 7 p.m.

The week will conclude with the annual Presidential Scholarship Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday. Honoring 28 scholars who have achieved academic success during the year, this event will feature television actress JoMarie Payton as mistress of ceremony and will conclude with a concert performance by international recording artist, The Manhattans.

Individuals may attend the gala and concert or just the concert only.

Find out more or buy tickets online by visiting www.voorhees.edu