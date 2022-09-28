Voorhees campus closes in anticipation of inclement weather from Hurricane Ian

Voorhees University will close noon Thursday through Saturday due to inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian.

All classes and outdoor activities are canceled and administrative offices are closed.

The campus is expected to reopen and operate on a regular schedule on Monday.

Members of the university community should ensure computers are turned off completely during this emergency to avoid damage to them.

Emergency management professionals highlight the importance of keeping mobile phones and flashlights charged. Having a supply of bottled water is recommended, as well as avoiding standing water on roadways and sidewalks.

For more information about the hurricane season in South Carolina, see https://hurricane.sc/.