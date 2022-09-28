 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voorhees campus closes in anticipation of inclement weather from Hurricane Ian

Climate change has resulted in more natural disasters such as hurricanes occurring every year. If you are unsure of how to prepare for hurricane season, this is what you need to do in case of an emergency.

Voorhees University will close noon Thursday through Saturday due to inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian.

All classes and outdoor activities are canceled and administrative offices are closed.

The campus is expected to reopen and operate on a regular schedule on Monday.

Members of the university community should ensure computers are turned off completely during this emergency to avoid damage to them.

Emergency management professionals highlight the importance of keeping mobile phones and flashlights charged. Having a supply of bottled water is recommended, as well as avoiding standing water on roadways and sidewalks.

For more information about the hurricane season in South Carolina, see https://hurricane.sc/.

