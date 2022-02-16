Voorhees Black History Convocation Feb. 17

DENMARK -- Solanges Vivens, a nursing professional, entrepreneur and educator, will serve as the Voorhees College Black History Convocation speaker Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. in Massachusetts Hall.

Vivens, a visionary business leader and graduate of Georgetown University School of Nursing, has been at the forefront of health care administration and entrepreneurship for over 40 years. She is CEO of Vivens Media Group, a multimedia company that takes her talents beyond the health care profession to generating entertainment content through books, short films, podcasts and feature films.

Vivens, who has received numerous recognitions including being recognized by the Minority & Business Professionals Network as one of the 50 Most Influential Minority Business Persons in America in 2001, is a lecturer, mentor and author. She has written articles about health care and aging. She also is the author of two books: “A Revelation: “Walking Backwards into the Footsteps of St. Solange” and “Girls Can Move Mountains: Rewriting the Rules of Female Entrepreneurship.”

She earned her master’s degree in health services administration from Georgetown and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Long Island University. Vivens also holds an honorary doctoral degree in human letters from Voorhees College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0