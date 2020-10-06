Voorhees awarded $13.3M grant

“Our planning team that consists of Voorhees and public school educators and leaders in the field of improving educator practice, conducted a thorough needs assessment, completed an extensive review of teacher quality research, and assessed the impact of evidence-based practices to build RISE,” he said.

Dr. Tywana Chenault-Hemby, co-project director and chairperson of the Department of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, said most uniquely, RISE will improve student academic performance and prepare students for employment.

“Additionally, these students will achieve responsible citizenship and fulfilling lives, by better preparing the educators who are responsible for their success,” she said.

In South Carolina, there are 135 Opportunity Zones. RISE educators will be eligible to be placed and serve in any school district within schools in federal opportunity zones. The critical objectives of RISE will support existing teachers as they strive to become exemplary and create new teachers who will have in-depth knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and other subjects, all while offering traditional and non-traditional alternative certifications resulting in South Carolina teaching licenses through multiple partnership arrangements with approved educator preparation providers.

