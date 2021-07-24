Voorhees announces new dean cohort

DENMARK -- Voorhees College recently named three department chairs as the new deans of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship, School of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, and the School of Science, Technology, Health and Human Services (STHHS).

Dr. Katherine Whitaker will serve as the dean of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Tywana Hemby, will serve as dean of the School of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences, and Dr. Zhabiz Golkar, will serve as dean of School of Science, Technology, Health, and Human Services.

Employed at Voorhees since 2001, Whitaker has served as the offcampus instructional site coordinator for the Charleston and Summerville, S.C. locations. Most recently, she was chair for the Department of Business and Entrepreneurship. In her new role, Whitaker said she will strengthen collaborations with other departments to better serve students.

“My goal is to work with the administration, the outstanding team of faculty, and our precious jewels (the students) to create a ‘winning’ unit that will prepare our students to compete globally,” Whitaker said.