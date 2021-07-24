Voorhees announces new dean cohort

DENMARK -- Voorhees College recently named three department chairs as the new deans of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship, School of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, and the School of Science, Technology, Health and Human Services (STHHS).
Dr. Katherine Whitaker will serve as the dean of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship, Dr. Tywana Hemby, will serve as dean of the School of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences, and Dr. Zhabiz Golkar, will serve as dean of School of Science, Technology, Health, and Human Services.
Employed at Voorhees since 2001, Whitaker has served as the offcampus instructional site coordinator for the Charleston and Summerville, S.C. locations. Most recently, she was chair for the Department of Business and Entrepreneurship. In her new role, Whitaker said she will strengthen collaborations with other departments to better serve students.
“My goal is to work with the administration, the outstanding team of faculty, and our precious jewels (the students) to create a ‘winning’ unit that will prepare our students to compete globally,” Whitaker said.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Voorhees College, a master’s degree in human resource development from Webster University, and a doctoral degree in business administration with a concentration in management from Northcentral University.
During her 12-year tenure at the institution, Hemby has served as adjunct professor, assistant professor, department coordinator, tenured associate professor, and assistant to the vice president for Institutional Effectiveness. Before becoming dean, she was the department chair for Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences.
Hemby feels privileged to assume the role of dean for the School of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences as Voorhees continues its growth toward the “Next Level of Excellence.”
“The faculty and I will continue our commitment to engage in educationally liberating practices with the next generation of scholars who coalesce intellect and faith in pursuit of life-long learning,” Hemby said.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Voorhees College, a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Troy University, and a doctoral degree in psychology (research and statistics) from Capella University.
Employed at Voorhees since 2014, Golkar has served as assistant professor of biology, tenured associate professor and most recently, chair for the Department of Science, Technology, Health and Human Services.
In her new role, Golkar looks forward to remaining committed to the mission of Voorhees College and is motivated to creating opportunities for faculty and staff.
“The school of STHHS has created a supporting and scholarly environment for our students. Along with the faculty, I will continue promoting academic and professional success for our students through a supportive network, which includes tutoring, GRE and MCAT preparation, and other enrichment workshops,” Golkar said.
She added, “The preparation includes individualized pre-professional advising, research internships, invited lectures, faculty mentoring, student club activities, annual student research competitions, minority health issues seminars, and ‘Women in Science’ events.”
She earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology, a master’s degree in clinical microbiology, and a doctoral degree in molecular biology from the University of Karachi.
Voorhees College President Dr. Ronnie Hopkins said that as the institution works toward achieving the “Next Level of Excellence,” these three professionals have proven their commitment and work ethic needed to develop and enhance the academic successes within their respective schools.
“I am excited for what is ahead, and our student-scholars will continue to receive leading education and resources that will prepare them for careers and in life,” Hopkins said.
