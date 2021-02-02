Voorhees announces 2021 Black History Month kickoff

DENMARK -- Voorhees College kicks Black History Month off with orator, professor and university administrator Dr. Rolundus R. Rice during a virtual assembly on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. via the institution’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Rice is currently the central region director of adult education with the Alabama Community College System. He provides leadership for the adult education programs for seven community colleges within Alabama’s “Black Belt.”

Known as the “dapper dean” by his students, Rice previously served as the dean of humanities and fine arts at Talladega College. He is one of the youngest academic deans at an accredited four-year institution in the United States. The “Dapper Dean” was responsible for leading the reorganization of the history, English, music, mass media and fine arts curricula.

He was also instrumental in securing a $1.25 million implementation cluster grant from the United Negro College Fund’s Career Pathways Initiative to fund projects to increase Talladega students’ chances of securing meaningful employment upon graduation.