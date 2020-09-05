Voorhees alums dedicate memorial bench in honor of longtime advisor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- The Voorhees College Sigma Theta Chapter Alumni Association of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. honored beloved advisor emeritus William Clayton Marshall with a memorial bench.

In addition to serving as faculty member for Voorhees, Williams was a mentor, life coach, advisor and father figure to many young men whom he groomed into real “Omega” men. Those who knew him said he was a bridge builder who prepared young men and women for life after Voorhees.

Planned in concert with the chapter's 50th anniversary celebration, placement of the bench in front of the Saint James Building where Marshall taught business courses for years was a significant moment for the many who were influenced by him.

Voorhees alumnus Daryl Johnson, Sigma Theta fall of 1983 initiate, was instrumental in the bench design. He said it is their great honor to dedicate the memorial bench in recognition of Brother William Clayton Marshall.

“My brethren and I are truly blessed to have benefited from the wisdom of a great man who exhibited all facets of the Voorhees experience,” Johnson said.