Voorhees alumna lands promotion in Bahamas

DENMARK -- Voorhees College alumna Glendia Sweeting was recently promoted to director of group corporate affairs and government relations by her employer Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) for the Port Group Limited (PGL).

Sweeting has been a member of the group of companies since 2013. She has served in various capacities, working in the customer services department of the Grand Bahama Development Company Limited and the Business Development Department of the GBPA.

She said this job opportunity will allow her to build relationships with stakeholders and residents of the Grand Bahama community.

“My team and I will work together to promote the positive impact that the Grand Bahama Port Authority Limited is making on a daily basis to improve the quality of life for residents,” Sweeting said.

Sweeting added, “Additionally, I look forward to working with all internal departments to provide support and implement new initiatives that will strengthen our services and enhance the experience of our customers.”

