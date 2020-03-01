Voorhees alumna lands promotion in Bahamas

DENMARK -- Voorhees College alumna Glendia Sweeting was recently promoted to director of group corporate affairs and government relations by her employer Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) for the Port Group Limited (PGL).
Sweeting has been a member of the group of companies since 2013. She has served in various capacities, working in the customer services department of the Grand Bahama Development Company Limited and the Business Development Department of the GBPA.
She said this job opportunity will allow her to build relationships with stakeholders and residents of the Grand Bahama community.
“My team and I will work together to promote the positive impact that the Grand Bahama Port Authority Limited is making on a daily basis to improve the quality of life for residents,” Sweeting said.
Sweeting added, “Additionally, I look forward to working with all internal departments to provide support and implement new initiatives that will strengthen our services and enhance the experience of our customers.”
Ian Roll, president of the GBPA said our organization’s success is strengthened by talented individuals. “Throughout Mrs. Sweeting’s tenure, she has made significant contributions in the area of business development, customer service enrichment and crisis communications management,” Roll said.
He concluded, “We are committed to promoting deserving individuals through the ranks who demonstrate the tenacity and skills to help our organization improve the quality of life for residents.”
Acting chairman of the GBPA, Sarah St. George, said they are pleased to recognize another talented Bahamian.
“As our attention continues to focus on the restoration and rebuilding of grand Bahama following Hurricane Dorian,” George said. “We remain committed to empowering skilled individuals like Mrs. Sweeting. Our strengthened team will help us to stay connected as we continue toward full recovery.”
Sweeting graduated from Voorhees in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration from California Coast University. While at Voorhees, she was a member of Alpha Kappa Mu Honors Society, international student association, where she served as president.
She is a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.
For more information, contact the Office of Communications, at 803-780-1191 or at communications@voorhees.edu.