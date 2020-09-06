Voorhees alum makes U.S. Reporter 30 under 30 list

DENMARK -- Voorhees College alumnus Anthony Hyland was recently named a "30 under 30" by the U.S. Reporter.
U.S. Reporter has selected 30 individuals for their outstanding efforts in revolutionizing various industries. Some of these individuals include artists, entrepreneurs, motivational speakers, and actresses.
Hyland is No. 14 on the list for his entrepreneurship and contributions in the U.S. Navy. He is the CEO and founder of Hyland Enterprises, a public speaking and social media coaching business, and the author of “The Purpose of Power,” an empowerment book about inspiring people to discover the purpose of power.
He said he would have chased his dreams a lot sooner if he had heeded the advice from his former Voorhees professor and advisor Jayme Bradford-Kinard.
“I want to encourage others to hold fast to your convictions, care little about what others say, help those that you can, and your success will make the struggle well worth it,” Hyland said. “After gaining a superior following of more than 270,000 followers and recognition on the Tiktok app, my greatness now reaches a global audience, and I am forever grateful.”
Hyland graduated from Voorhees in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and earned a certificate of completion in entrepreneurship essentials from Harvard Business School online.
While at Voorhees, Hyland served as freshman class president, third vice president of the local National Association for the Advancement Colored People chapter, president of the mass communication club, president of the Eta Iota chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., and Mr. Voorhees College 2013-2014.
Currently, he is stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, with his wife Natasha, daughter Kylie, and two sons, Caleb and Cairo.
You can follow Hyland on TikTok @ispeak1906 and Instagram @anthonyihyland.
