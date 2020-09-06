Voorhees alum makes U.S. Reporter 30 under 30 list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Voorhees College alumnus Anthony Hyland was recently named a "30 under 30" by the U.S. Reporter.

U.S. Reporter has selected 30 individuals for their outstanding efforts in revolutionizing various industries. Some of these individuals include artists, entrepreneurs, motivational speakers, and actresses.

Hyland is No. 14 on the list for his entrepreneurship and contributions in the U.S. Navy. He is the CEO and founder of Hyland Enterprises, a public speaking and social media coaching business, and the author of “The Purpose of Power,” an empowerment book about inspiring people to discover the purpose of power.

He said he would have chased his dreams a lot sooner if he had heeded the advice from his former Voorhees professor and advisor Jayme Bradford-Kinard.

“I want to encourage others to hold fast to your convictions, care little about what others say, help those that you can, and your success will make the struggle well worth it,” Hyland said. “After gaining a superior following of more than 270,000 followers and recognition on the Tiktok app, my greatness now reaches a global audience, and I am forever grateful.”