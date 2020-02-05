{{featured_button_text}}
DENMARK -- Voorhees College will compete in the National Qualifying Tournament of the 31st annual Honda Campus All-Star Challenge (HCASC) on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Winston-Salem State University’s Donald Julian Reaves Student Center.

HCASC is America’s premier academic competition for top Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students. The fast-paced buzzer competition highlights students’ academic prowess and ability to answer questions about history, science, literature, religion, the arts and pop culture.

Voorhees is one of 65 teams competing for institutional grants and a spot in the HCASC National Championship Tournament taking place on the American Honda campus in Torrance, California, March 28 through April 1, 2020.

To help Voorhees qualify for the National Championship, the public can vote for the team at bit.ly/HBCUWinner2020 from Jan. 29 through Feb. 10. Register and vote up to three times per day. The three top vote-getting HBCUs will automatically advance.

Those interested in attending the HCASC National Qualifying Tournament can contact Joseph Baker at 336-750-2995 or at bakerjc@wssu.edu.

Connect with HCASC on social media using #HCASC.

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/HCASC

• Twitter: www.twitter.com/HCASC

• Instagram: www.instagram.com/hcascpix/

For more information about the Honda Campus-All Star Challenge, contact Lillian Parker, Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, at (800) 388-2272 x104 or at lillian@hcasc.com or Jaymie Robinson, Honda North America, at (310) 783-3943 or at jaymie_robinson@hna.honda.com.

