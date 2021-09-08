VOICES OF 9-11 SURVIVORS: Branchville man says 'it's not something to be gotten over'

Twelve years later, the engineer and lawyer was settling into his workday on the 65th floor of the trade center's north tower when one of the planes crashed about 30 stories above .

Only after his roughly hourlong walk down the crowded stairs did Stephan learn that another plane had hit the south tower — the building where his wife, Joan, also an attorney, worked on the 91st floor. Above the impact zone.

Unable to reach her by cell phone, Bruce Stephan dashed to a payphone and called her relatives, who told him she'd gotten out.

Then the south tower fell, and Stephan's fear spiked anew. Had Joan been caught in the collapse? Hours later, he finally learned that she was OK. (At least one other couple, elevator operators Arturo and Carmen Griffith, also survived; their story inspired a recent film, "Lovebirds of the Twin Towers.")

"My experience from the first disaster was that it's a strangely happy moment when you know that you've survived," Bruce Stephan says. "It's almost like you're reborn... to know that you're alive and that you still have a shot at life, and here's your chance to do something."

"When it happened a second time, it's just like, 'Oh, my God.'"