Vision test required to renew driver’s license

South Carolinians will soon be required to have their vision tested before being able to renew their driver's licenses.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, drivers must have vision examination results electronically submitted to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) or have their eyes checked in person at SCDMV branches to be able to renew any type of driver's licenses. Vision tests for first-time licenses and commercial driver's licenses continue to be required.

“The need to have a vision test to renew your driver's license was taken out of state law when the state passed the REAL ID bill in 2017," said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “Many existing drivers are already qualified to obtain REAL ID driver’s licenses online. If a driver wishes to obtain a REAL ID license online without having to take a vision test, the driver will need to do it by Sept. 30, 2020. Starting Oct. 1, 2020, a driver will have to visit an SCDMV branch office or have an eye professional electronically submit vision test results. The same is true for people whose non-REAL ID driver’s licenses are due for renewal.”