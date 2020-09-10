Virus slows teacher hiring; Orangeburg County School District says vacancies not abnormal

As new teachers are hired, they are trained on the district’s platforms and processes as “quickly as possible to ensure they are well-prepared and equipped to serve students and families.”

She said the school district is exploring education staffing solutions for regular virtual instruction in hard-to-fill positions such as foreign language, as well as retired teachers serving as certified long-term substitutes.

"Class sizes are being reviewed also to ensure that what we have are true vacancies that cannot be accommodated by shifting current teaching staff," she said.

Orangeburg County School District is not the only district with teacher vacancies, she said. Vacancies can be attributed to a number of factors that have been a challenge for schools across the state and nationwide for quite some time.

"While teaching is incredibly rewarding and can allow for a healthy work-life balance, the field of education, and more specifically, teacher pay, is widely perceived as inadequate," Glenne Piccolino said. "The already challenged pay scale for teachers, particularly in South Carolina, has made the study of education less desirable for students pursuing post-secondary education."