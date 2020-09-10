Virus slows teacher hiring; Orangeburg County School District says vacancies not abnormal

The Orangeburg County School District currently has 32 teacher vacancies
While the number of vacancies is not abnormal, teacher recruitment has proven more challenging due to the coronavirus, a district official says.
"The coronavirus has made our traditional recruitment at colleges and universities nearly impossible due to travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines," Assistant Superintendent for Communications and Business and Community Partnerships Merry Glenne Piccolino said.
"Additionally, vacancies at this point in the year would typically be filled through partnerships with international agencies. Executive orders have temporarily stopped the cultural exchange program, also due to COVID-19,” she said.
The district currently has 816 teachers with 32 vacancies. Glenne Piccolino says the district actually has fewer vacancies than it did this time a year ago.
"We are recruiting for 32 teacher vacancies, most of which are traditionally difficult to fill areas," she said. "State and nationwide vacancies for foreign language, visual and performing arts, mathematics and English are not uncommon."
While teacher vacancies exist, Glenne Piccolino said there are no classes without certified teachers or teacher support.
"Our school administrators with vacancies in core subject areas are harnessing our innovative virtual learning platform (Orangeburg Online) to ensure all students are being supported by teachers certified in their grade and subject area," she said.
Students with specialized needs are also being served through an Individualized Education Plan, Glenne Piccolino said.
In-person meetings using proper safety guidelines and protocols were held for students with special needs and continue to be provided through (Small Groups, Electives, and Extra Help) Day.
Glenne Piccolino said while recruiting for teachers has proven more challenging due to COVID, the teachers that are already teaching have not let the virus stop them.
"We have not had an abundance of education concerns communicated to us," she said. "We have addressed concerns known to us and have made a deliberate effort to exceed public health recommendations and our employees’ requests for personal protective equipment (PPE) and health and safety protocols."
The district has also created “'family-friendly workplaces to accommodate our employees who, while we are exclusively in a virtual setting, can bring their school-aged children with them," she said.
Glenne Piccolino says COVID has also caused the district to change its outreach to teachers.
As new teachers are hired, they are trained on the district’s platforms and processes as “quickly as possible to ensure they are well-prepared and equipped to serve students and families.”
She said the school district is exploring education staffing solutions for regular virtual instruction in hard-to-fill positions such as foreign language, as well as retired teachers serving as certified long-term substitutes.
"Class sizes are being reviewed also to ensure that what we have are true vacancies that cannot be accommodated by shifting current teaching staff," she said.
Orangeburg County School District is not the only district with teacher vacancies, she said. Vacancies can be attributed to a number of factors that have been a challenge for schools across the state and nationwide for quite some time.
"While teaching is incredibly rewarding and can allow for a healthy work-life balance, the field of education, and more specifically, teacher pay, is widely perceived as inadequate," Glenne Piccolino said. "The already challenged pay scale for teachers, particularly in South Carolina, has made the study of education less desirable for students pursuing post-secondary education."
Glenne Piccolino said the rural nature of Orangeburg County can make it challenging to recruit college graduates who are drawn to more densely populated areas with more amenities.
"While we are fortunate in Orangeburg to have a sustained workforce, with most dedicated teachers returning year after year, the frozen teacher step, and the end of TERI (the program which incentivized employees at retirement age to continue working for an additional five years) have created additional challenges to retention," she said.
Glenne Piccolino says the district is aggressively recruiting teachers and exploring all options related to their recruitment to “ensure Orangeburg’s students receive high-quality instruction and educational support from certified teachers."
"By embracing alternative learning environments, as we have already with COVID-19, we plan to extend instruction from our very best teachers to additional students," Glenne Piccolino said. "We are also exploring enhanced partnerships with our local colleges and universities to provide opportunities for upcoming graduates in education to begin their hands-on classroom experience early and in collaboration with an OCSD mentor teacher."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.