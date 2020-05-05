Virus slows demand for S.C. chicken, beef; poultry farmer not alarmed

Local chicken and beef producers are not immune to the impact of the coronavirus, with demand falling due to virus-induced restrictions.
Orangeburg County poultry farmer David Funchess, for instance, says he's slowed down operations at his farm to reflect the reduction in staffing at the Pilgrim’s Pride processing plant in Sumter.
"That has not hurt too much,” Funchess said. "I can see a little bit of a slowdown, but nothing to alarm me at this point."
Funchess and his son, David Jr., contract with the plant. Pilgrim’s provides the bird, feed and veterinary services, while the growers provide the labor, housing, litter and utilities.
Because of the changes, Funchess will go about two weeks without having chickens. The normal time window without a flock is about 10 days.
The number of chickens per house has also been lowered from about 19,000 chickens to about 18,000 chickens. Funchess noted the cutback is not unusual for the poultry business as the heat of the summer months will soon be upon producers.
President Donald Trump last month used the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat.
He issued the order as more than 20 meatpacking plants closed temporarily under pressure from local authorities and their own workers because of the virus. Others have slowed production as workers have fallen ill or stayed home to avoid getting sick, according to the Associated Press.
Funchess says he is unsure of what the future will hold, but Trump's order is a step in the right direction.
Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said there is no large processing facility in The T&D Region. The nearest poultry processing facilities are in Columbia and Sumter and the largest beef processor is in the Upstate.
"All large facilities in South Carolina are still running at full capacity and there is a long wait at smaller facilities that take animals from individuals or small farms," Croft said.
"It very important for all of the processing facilities to continue running as vertically integrated operations, like poultry and pork have animals constantly at an age for harvest," Croft said. "Local facilities are very important to farms that do direct-to-consumer sales and for individuals that purchase an animal they want processed."
Funchess echoed Croft.
"It is almost imperative we stay up and going," he said.
He noted that right now row crop farming is tough.
"Commodities on the farm such as soybeans, corn, cotton and even peanuts are just lower and lower,” Funchess said.
Last year, Funchess says he pretty much lost all his soybean crop. It was the first time in 50 years the crop was a “complete disaster.”
Fort Motte cattle farmer Larry Elmore described the current COVID-19 situation as “an amazing time,” noting reports in the Midwest where hogs have to be destroyed because of closed processing facilities.
"I never thought I would see that," Elmore said. "I can't imagine destroying hogs where someone has invested that much in it."
Locally, Elmore said the hog market is much smaller and has avoided such extreme measures, but said the beef sector has seen its own share of COVID-19 impacts.
One is seen directly in beef prices.
"A lot of it is the fact that restaurants have been out of the picture," Elmore said. "The demand suddenly dried up for these commercial things."
Elmore expressed his support for keeping processing facilities open and classified as essential, noting any reduction in processing facilities will eventually trickle down to the grocery store level, causing shortages and a spike in consumer prices.
"Some (processing plants) are running one shift and a lot of those jobs require training," he said. "You can't have someone walk in from the National Guard and do that stuff without having a learning curve."
