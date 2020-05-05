Virus slows demand for S.C. chicken, beef; poultry farmer not alarmed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local chicken and beef producers are not immune to the impact of the coronavirus, with demand falling due to virus-induced restrictions.

Orangeburg County poultry farmer David Funchess, for instance, says he's slowed down operations at his farm to reflect the reduction in staffing at the Pilgrim’s Pride processing plant in Sumter.

"That has not hurt too much,” Funchess said. "I can see a little bit of a slowdown, but nothing to alarm me at this point."

Funchess and his son, David Jr., contract with the plant. Pilgrim’s provides the bird, feed and veterinary services, while the growers provide the labor, housing, litter and utilities.

Because of the changes, Funchess will go about two weeks without having chickens. The normal time window without a flock is about 10 days.

The number of chickens per house has also been lowered from about 19,000 chickens to about 18,000 chickens. Funchess noted the cutback is not unusual for the poultry business as the heat of the summer months will soon be upon producers.

President Donald Trump last month used the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat.