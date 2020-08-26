Virus money boosts RMC; hospital expects $26.6 million from CARES Act

The Regional Medical Center anticipates ending the year about $10 million in the black thanks to federal funding designed to offset coronavirus expenses.
RMC expects to receive almost $26.6 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding, according to information provided to RMC trustees on Tuesday.
The hospital is projecting it would have experienced a $16.4 million total income loss for 2020 without CARES Act funding.
The hospital's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
During the past year, the hospital has seen total operating revenues fall to about $210.5 million. That’s about $23 million below its projected revenues for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Total hospital operating expenses for the year are projected to be about $229 million, for an operating loss of $18.5 million.
With about $2.1 million in total non-operating income, including market investments, the total projected loss for the year is $16.4 million.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, trustees approved a resolution extending the hospital’s level III trauma center designation through 2022.
The designation is issued to the hospital by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
As a level III trauma center, the hospital has demonstrated an ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.
RMC can provide around-the-clock coverage by emergency doctors as well as having the availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists; has transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a level I or level II trauma centers; provides back-up care for rural and community hospitals; offers continued education of the nursing and allied health personnel or the trauma team and is involved with prevention efforts and outreach for its referring communities.
Through Aug. 25, the hospital has seen 565 trauma cases. Of those, 108 have been classified as emergency traumas.
Trustees went into closed session to discuss a legal matter involving a certificate of need and to receive a president's report related to contractual and personnel issues.
Trustees also received an update on the hospital’s revenue cycle as well as well as receiving a report from its quality care oversight committee and Edisto Regional Health Services board.
