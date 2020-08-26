Virus money boosts RMC; hospital expects $26.6 million from CARES Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Regional Medical Center anticipates ending the year about $10 million in the black thanks to federal funding designed to offset coronavirus expenses.

RMC expects to receive almost $26.6 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding, according to information provided to RMC trustees on Tuesday.

The hospital is projecting it would have experienced a $16.4 million total income loss for 2020 without CARES Act funding.

The hospital's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

During the past year, the hospital has seen total operating revenues fall to about $210.5 million. That’s about $23 million below its projected revenues for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Total hospital operating expenses for the year are projected to be about $229 million, for an operating loss of $18.5 million.

With about $2.1 million in total non-operating income, including market investments, the total projected loss for the year is $16.4 million.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, trustees approved a resolution extending the hospital’s level III trauma center designation through 2022.