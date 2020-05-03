Virus hits hospital finances Surgeries, ER visits decline

The Regional Medical Center lost a little over $1 million as a result of the coronavirus pandemic as hospital revenues declined due to the halting of elective surgical procedures.
"We saw volumes decline in almost all areas of the hospital," RMC Chief Financial Officer Liza Porterfield told hospital board members during the group's teleconferenced Tuesday meeting.
As a result of the decline in volumes, the hospital has seen a $1.1 million negative impact from the coronavirus.
During the month of March alone, the hospital saw a $1.6 million loss from operations. It saw a total loss, including market investments, of $1,052,000.
In March 2019, the hospital was $1.1 million in the black for the month.
Year-to-date, the hospital has seen a loss of $3.4 million. This same time last year, the hospital was $5.1 million in the black.
The hospital's inpatient and outpatient volumes were less than budgeted in March.
Acute discharges were down by 88 due to COVID-19; inpatient surgery cases were down by 20; outpatient surgeries were down by 87 cases, or 32.3 percent, and hospital emergency room visits were down by about 1,179 visits.
"Outpatient areas were significantly under budget related to COVID-19," Porterfield said, noting the hospital had to halt elective surgeries as a result of the virus.
Endoscopy procedures have also been hit hard by the coronavirus, with 80 fewer cases than budgeted.
Services particularly hard hit by COVID-19 include lab, radiology, ultrasounds, nuclear medicine, breast center procedures, sleep lab and cardiac catheterization cases.
The RMC system, including the seven primary care practices making up the Edisto Regional Health Services, saw a total monthly loss of $1.4 million.
The ERHS reported volumes were 22.5 percent less than budgeted for the month of March and 14.5 percent below budget for the year, said Dr. James Myers, chair of the ERHS Committee.
"About 10 percent of the decrease was attributed to COVID-19," Myers said.
Porterfield said the hospital did have some positive news. It was able to collect $2.1 million of bad debt through the S.C. Department of Revenue's debt-off-set and Governmental Enterprise Accounts Receivable (GEAR) program.
The hospital also saw its days-cash-on-hand improve to 105 at the end of March, which did fall within its required bond covenant of 100 days.
The hospital is required to maintain 100 days cash on hand for the loans it has with the First Tennessee and BBVA Compass. “Days cash on hand” refers to the amount of accessible cash the hospital has if no other revenues come in.
Last month, RMC entered into an approximately $500,000 performance improvement consulting agreement with its financial consultant Kaufman Hall in an attempt to help right its financial ship.
Under the agreement, Kaufman Hall will conduct an analysis of the hospital and assess its areas of potential operational efficiencies.
Prior to the adjournment of the hospital's regular monthly board meeting April 28, RMC Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg called for "1,000 percent engagement” by the board in meetings with Kaufman.
"These are tough conditions and we will have to do some serious changing if we are going to succeed," he said. "I would like nothing more than the TRMC could be a model for this country that can really succeed under these trying conditions. It all begins with one step."
In other business:
• Trustees voted to expand imaging services through a partnership for radiology services with Radiology Partners, Inc.
The contract will provide enhanced 24/7 radiology coverage for the hospital and a new imaging platform. The new platform will enhance imaging quality on the hospital's newly purchased imaging equipment.
Details on the cost of the contract were not provided.
• Following a closed session at its April 28 meeting, trustees unanimously approved creating a written pension fund policy statement. The statement will spell out how the hospital's pension plan will be funded.
• Following a closed session during a special called meeting April 29, trustees voted 12-2 to accept the services of Terry Litchfield to serve as an advisor to the board of trustees.
"The board is interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the rapidly changing health care world," RMC Vice President of Strategy and Marketing Carol Koenecke-Grant.
Hospital officials did not identify Litchfield's professional background or how long her services will last.
