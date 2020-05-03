Virus hits hospital finances Surgeries, ER visits decline

Last month, RMC entered into an approximately $500,000 performance improvement consulting agreement with its financial consultant Kaufman Hall in an attempt to help right its financial ship.

Under the agreement, Kaufman Hall will conduct an analysis of the hospital and assess its areas of potential operational efficiencies.

Prior to the adjournment of the hospital's regular monthly board meeting April 28, RMC Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg called for "1,000 percent engagement” by the board in meetings with Kaufman.

"These are tough conditions and we will have to do some serious changing if we are going to succeed," he said. "I would like nothing more than the TRMC could be a model for this country that can really succeed under these trying conditions. It all begins with one step."

In other business:

• Trustees voted to expand imaging services through a partnership for radiology services with Radiology Partners, Inc.

The contract will provide enhanced 24/7 radiology coverage for the hospital and a new imaging platform. The new platform will enhance imaging quality on the hospital's newly purchased imaging equipment.

Details on the cost of the contract were not provided.