Virus death toll in Orangeburg County reaches 100

One Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC confirmed that one elderly county resident died of the virus on Aug. 29.

In addition, six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with a pair each in Bamberg County and Calhoun County.

Statewide, there are 1,019 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 116,697 and confirmed deaths to 2,574.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 2,819 total cases and a total of 100 deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 538 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 416 total cases and a total of 15 deaths.

Also on Sunday, DHEC officials announced updated recommendations for COVID-19 testing, according to a press release.