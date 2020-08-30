Virus death toll in Orangeburg County reaches 100

One Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC confirmed that one elderly county resident died of the virus on Aug. 29.
In addition, six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with a pair each in Bamberg County and Calhoun County.
Statewide, there are 1,019 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 116,697 and confirmed deaths to 2,574.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 2,819 total cases and a total of 100 deaths.
• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 538 total cases and a total of 28 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 416 total cases and a total of 15 deaths.
Also on Sunday, DHEC officials announced updated recommendations for COVID-19 testing, according to a press release.
DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler said, “DHEC continues to emphasize the importance of testing. While many people with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, it is still possible that they could be infected and pass the disease to friends, family and loved ones.”
“Meanwhile,” he added, “others don’t know that they’ve been in close contact – within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes – with someone with confirmed COVID-19. Therefore, we continue to provide no out-of-pocket costs community testing events to anyone who would like to be tested.”
DHEC urges anyone who wants to get tested to do so, the release states.
“If you are out and about in the community or around others, participating in group events, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you receive routine testing once a month or sooner if someone you’ve been around tests positive or if you develop symptoms,” said Traxler.
He also noted that individuals who display symptoms of the virus should get testing.
To find a free testing site, visit. www.scdhec.gov/GetTested.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.