Virus by ZIP codes, May 7, 2020: Newest cases are in Cordova and Denmark

Bamberg and Orangeburg counties each have one more case of the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday.

Orangeburg County now has 95 cases, 584 estimated cases and two deaths.

Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 14 cases, 86 estimated cases and no deaths.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Calhoun County, which has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.