Virus by ZIP codes, May 6, 2020: Number of cases in North rises to 16

Three more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 94 confirmed cases, 577 estimated cases and two deaths.
There’s one additional case in North’s 29112 ZIP code. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code now has two additional cases. It has a total of four cases and 24 estimated cases.
Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code has one less case than previously reported. DHEC says it now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has 13 cases, 80 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Tuesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 3 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 25 cases, 154 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 4 cases, 24 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 34 cases, 209 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 13 cases, 8 estimated cases
