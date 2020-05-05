Virus by ZIP codes, May 5, 2020: New cases in Cordova, Holly Hill, 29115, 29118 and Denmark

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg County has five more confirmed cases of coronavirus and Bamberg County has one, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 92 cases, 565 estimated cases and two deaths.

Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added a case. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 13 cases, 80 estimated cases and no deaths.

The latest case is in Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death. No new cases were reported Monday.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.