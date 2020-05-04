Virus by ZIP codes, May 4, 2020: 3 more cases in North; 29118 total reaches 10

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 87 confirmed cases and 534 possible cases. Two residents have died as a result of the virus.
One more case was added in Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.
Three more cases have been added to North’s 29112 ZIP code, which now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
One more case has been reported in Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code, which now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has three confirmed cases and 18 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported Sunday in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has 12 cases, 74 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Sunday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 2 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 3 case, 18 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 34 cases, 209 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 13 cases, 8 estimated cases
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.