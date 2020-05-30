Virus by ZIP codes, May 30, 2020: 7 news cases in Orangeburg County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one Calhoun County resident, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.

Orangeburg County now has 168 confirmed cases and 1,032 estimated cases. Three people have died.

Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added two cases. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases. One person has died.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 49 cases and 301 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.