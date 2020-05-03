Virus by ZIP codes, May 3, 2020: Cases grow in eastern Orangeburg County with 3 in Vance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control figures released Saturday.

In addition, two more people have tested positive in Bamberg County.

Orangeburg County now has 81 confirmed cases, 498 estimated cases and two deaths.

Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code now has one confirmed case and six estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added three cases. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 12 cases, 74 estimated cases and no deaths.

The two new cases are in Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code, which now has a total of six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.