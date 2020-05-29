Virus by ZIP codes, May 29, 2020: 29115 reaches 50 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 161 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 989 estimated cases. There have been three deaths.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added one case. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.

Also, Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Calhoun County has 10 cases, 61 estimated cases and one death.

Bamberg County has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.