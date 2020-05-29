Virus by ZIP codes, May 29, 2020: 29115 reaches 50 cases

An additional Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 161 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 989 estimated cases. There have been three deaths.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added one case. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.
Also, Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Calhoun County has 10 cases, 61 estimated cases and one death.
Bamberg County has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Thursday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 17 cases, 104 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 50 cases, 307 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 28 cases, 172 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 48 cases, 295 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 19 cases, 117 estimated cases
