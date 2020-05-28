Virus by ZIP codes, May 28, 2020: Nine more cases in Orangeburg County

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus. Nine more residents have tested positive for it, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Three Orangeburg County residents have now died of the coronavirus. The county has 160 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 983 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added one case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 49 cases and 301 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two more cases. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 13 confirmed cases and 80 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Calhoun County has 10 cases, 61 estimated cases and one death.
Bamberg County has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Wednesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 17 cases, 104 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 49 cases, 301 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 28 cases, 172 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 48 cases, 295 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 19 cases, 117 estimated cases
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.