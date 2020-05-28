Virus by ZIP codes, May 28, 2020: Nine more cases in Orangeburg County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus. Nine more residents have tested positive for it, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Three Orangeburg County residents have now died of the coronavirus. The county has 160 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 983 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added one case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 49 cases and 301 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two more cases. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 13 confirmed cases and 80 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Calhoun County has 10 cases, 61 estimated cases and one death.

Bamberg County has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.