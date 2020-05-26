Virus by ZIP codes, May 26, 2020: Cases now total 43 in 29115

Additional residents of Bamberg and Orangeburg counties have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Seven additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to DHEC figures released Sunday and Monday.
Orangeburg County now has 143 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 878 estimated cases. Two residents have died.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added six cases over the past two days. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
Bamberg County added one more case. It now has 21 cases, 129 estimated cases and no deaths.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added one case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Smoaks' 29481 ZIP code now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
No new cases have been reported in Calhoun County. It has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and no deaths.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Monday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 43 cases, 264 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 22 cases, 135 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 34 cases, 209 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 13 cases, 8 estimated cases
